MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici ScientificiCGraphicCurveGetByName 

CurveGetByName

Ottiene una curva con un nome specificato.

CCurve*  CurveGetByName(
   const string  name      // nome della curva
   )

Parametri

name

[in]  Nome della Curva.

Valore di ritorno

Puntatore alla prima curva trovata con un nome specificato.