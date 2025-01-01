DocumentaçãoSeções
Obtém a curva de acordo com o nome especificado.

CCurve*  CurveGetByName(
   const string  name      // nome da curva
   )

Parâmetros

name

[In] Nome da curva.

Valor de retorno

Ponteiro para a primeira curva encontrada no índice definido.