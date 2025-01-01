DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekWissenschaftliche GrafikenCGraphicCurveGetByName 

CurveGetByName

Erhält die Kurve nach einem angegebenen Namen.

CCurve*  CurveGetByName(
   const string  name      // Name der Kurve
   )

Parameter

name

[in]  Name der Kurve.

Rückgabewert

Bezeichner auf die erste gefundene Kurve mit dem angegebenen Namen.