CurveGetByName

지정한 이름으로 곡선 가져오기.

CCurve*  CurveGetByName(
   const string  name      // 곡선 이름
  \)

매개변수

name

[in]  곡선 이름.

값 반환

지정된 이름을 가진 첫 번째 발견된 곡선에 대한 포인터.