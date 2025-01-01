ドキュメントセクション
指定された名前で曲線を取得します。

CCurve*  CurveGetByName(
  const string  name      // 曲線名
  )

パラメータ

name

[in]  曲線名。

戻り値

指定された名前を持つ最初に見つかった曲線へのポインタ。