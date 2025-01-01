ドキュメントセクション
Create

チャートオブジェクトにバインドされたグラフィカルリソースを作成します。

bool  Create(
  const long    chart,      // チャートID
  const string  name,      // 名前
  const int    subwin,    // サブウィンドウインデックス
  const int    x1,        // x1座標
  const int    y1,        // y1座標
  const int    x2,        // x2座標
  const int    y2          // y1座標
  )

パラメータ

chart

[in]  チャートID。

name

[in]  名前。

subwin

[in]  サブウィンドウインデックス。

x1

[in]  X1座標。

y1

[in]  Y1座標。

x2

[in]  X2座標。

y2

[in]  Y2座標。