Erstellt eine grafische Ressource, die mit einem Chart-Objekt verknüpft ist .

bool  Create(
   const long    chart,      // Chart-ID
   const string  name,       // Name
   const int     subwin,     // Unterfenster-Index
   const int     x1,         // x1-Koordinate
   const int     y1,         // y1-Koordinate
   const int     x2,         // x2-Koordinate
   const int     y2          // y1-Koordinate
   )

Parameter

chart

[in]  Chart-ID.

name

[in]  Name.

subwin

[in]  Index des Unterfensters.

x1

[in]  X1-Koordinate.

y1

[in]  Y1-Koordinate.

x2

[in] X2-Koordinate.

y2

[in] Y2-Koordinate.