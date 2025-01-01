DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos científicosCGraphicCreate 

Create

Crea un recurso gráfico ligado a un objeto del gráfico.

bool  Create(
   const long    chart,      // identificador del gráfico de precio
   const string  name,       // nombre
   const int     subwin,     // número de subventana
   const int     x1,         // coordenada x1
   const int     y1,         // coordenada y1
   const int     x2,         // coordenada x2
   const int     y2          // coordenada y1
   )

Parámetros

chart

[in]  Identificador del gráfico.

name

[in]  Nombre.

subwin

[in]  Número de subventana.

x1

[in]  Coordenada X1.

y1

[in]  Coordenada Y1.

x2

[in]  Coordenada X2.

y2

[in]  Coordenada Y2.