문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCGraphicCreate 

Create

차트 개체에 바인딩된 그래픽 리소스를 생성.

bool  Create(
   const long    chart,      // 차트 ID
   const string  name,       // 이름
   const int     subwin,     // 하위 창 인덱스
   const int     x1,         // x1 좌표
   const int     y1,         // y1 좌표
   const int     x2,         // x2 좌표
   const int     y2          // y1 좌표
  \)

매개변수

차트

[in]  차트 ID.

name

[in]  이름.

subwin

[in]  하위 창 인덱스.

x1

[in]  X1 좌표.

y1

[in]  Y1 좌표.

x2

[in]  X2 좌표.

y2

[in]  Y2 좌표.