Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques ScientifiquesCGraphicCreate 

Create

Crée une ressource graphique liée à un objet graphique.

bool  Create(
   const long    chart,      // identifiant du graphique
   const string  name,       // nome
   const int     subwin,     // indice de la sous-fenêtre
   const int     x1,         // coordonnée x1
   const int     y1,         // coordonnée y1
   const int     x2,         // coordonnée x2
   const int     y2          // coordonnée y1
   )

Paramètres

chart

[in]  Identifiant du graphique.

name

[in]  Nom.

subwin

[in]  Indice de la sous-fenêtre.

x1

[in]  Coordonnée X1.

y1

[in]  Coordonnée Y1.

x2

[in]  Coordonnée X2.

y2

[in]  Coordonnée Y2.