DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCGraphicCreate 

Create

Creates a graphical resource bound to a chart object.

bool  Create(
   const long    chart,      // chart ID
   const string  name,       // name
   const int     subwin,     // sub-window index
   const int     x1,         // x1 coordinate
   const int     y1,         // y1 coordinate
   const int     x2,         // x2 coordinate
   const int     y2          // y1 coordinate
   )

Parameters

chart

[in]  Chart ID.

name

[in]  Name.

subwin

[in]  Sub-window index.

x1

[in]  X1 coordinate.

y1

[in]  Y1 coordinate.

x2

[in]  X2 coordinate.

y2

[in]  Y2 coordinate.