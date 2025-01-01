文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CGraphicCreate 

创建

创建 绑定图表对象的图形资源。

bool  Create(
   const long    chart,      // 图表 ID
   const string  name,       // 名称
   const int     subwin,     // 子窗口索引
   const int     x1,         // x1 坐标
   const int     y1,         // y1 坐标
   const int     x2,         // x2 坐标
   const int     y2          // y1 坐标
   )

参数

chart

[in]  图表ID。

name

[in]  名称。

subwin

[in]  子窗口索引。

x1

[in]  X1 坐标。

y1

[in]  Y1 坐标。

x2

[in]  X2 坐标。

y2

[in]  Y2 坐标。