DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos científicosCGraphicCreate 

Create

Cria um recurso gráfico que está vinculado ao objeto de gráfico.

bool  Create(
   const long    chart,      // identificador do gráfico
   const string  name,       // nome
   const int     subwin,     // número da subjanela
   const int     x1,         // coordenada x1
   const int     y1,         // coordenada y1
   const int     x2,         // coordenada x2
   const int     y2          // coordenada y1
   )

Parâmetros

chart

[in]  Identificador do gráfico.

name

[in]  Nome.

subwin

[in]  Número da subjanela.

x1

[in]  Coordenada X1.

y1

[in]  Coordenada Y1.

x2

[in]  Coordenada X2.

y2

[in]  Coordenada Y2.