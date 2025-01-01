DocumentazioneSezioni
Crea una risorsa grafica legata ad un oggetto chart.

bool  Create(
   const long    chart,      // chart ID
   const string  name,       // nome
   const int     subwin,     // indice sotto-finestra
   const int     x1,         // x1 coordinate
   const int     y1,         // y1 coordinate
   const int     x2,         // x2 coordinate
   const int     y2          // y1 coordinate
   )

Parametri

chart

[in]  Chart ID.

name

[in]  Nome.

subwin

[in]  Indice Sub-window.

x1

[in]  X1 coordinate.

y1

[in]  Y1 coordinate.

x2

[in]  X2 coordinate.

y2

[in]  Y2 coordinate.