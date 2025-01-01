ドキュメントセクション
BackgroundSubSize （Getメソッド）

サブヘッダーフォントサイズを返します。

int BackgroundSubSize()

BackgroundSubSize （Getメソッド）

サブヘッダーフォントサイズを設定します。

void  BackgroundSubSize(
  const int  size      // サブヘッダーフォントサイズ
  )

パラメータ

size

[in]  サブヘッダーフォントサイズ。

 