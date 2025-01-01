DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici ScientificiCGraphicBackgroundSubSize 

BackgroundSubSize (Metodo Get)

Restituisce la dimensione del carattere del sub-header

int BackgroundSubSize()

BackgroundSubSize (Metodo Get)

Imposta la dimensione del sub-header

void  BackgroundSubSize(
   const int  size      // grandezza del carattere del sub-header
   )

Parametri

size

[in]  Grandezza del carattere del Sub-header

 