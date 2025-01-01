문서화섹션
BackgroundSubSize (Get method)

하위 제목 글꼴 크기 반환

int BackgroundSubSize()

BackgroundSubSize (Get method)

하위 제목크기 설정

void  BackgroundSubSize(
   const int  size      // 하위 제목 글꼴 크기
  \)

매개변수

Size

[in]  하위 제목 글꼴 크기

 