BackgroundSubSize (método Get)

Retorna o tamanho de texto da legenda

int BackgroundSubSize()

Define o tamanho de legenda

void  BackgroundSubSize(
   const int  size      // tamanho de fonte da legenda
   )

Parâmetros

size

[in]  Tamanho de fonte da legenda

 