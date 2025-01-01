文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CGraphicBackgroundSubSize 

BackgroundSubSize（获得方法）

返回副标题字体大小

int BackgroundSubSize()

BackgroundSubSize（获得方法）

设置副标题大小

void  BackgroundSubSize(
   const int  size      // 副标题字体大小
   )

参数

size

[in]  副标题字体大小

 