DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques ScientifiquesCGraphicBackgroundSubSize 

BackgroundSubSize (méthode Get)

Retourne la taille de la police de caractères du sous en-tête.

int BackgroundSubSize()

BackgroundSubSize (méthode Get)

Définit la taille de la police de caractères du sous en-tête.

void  BackgroundSubSize(
   const int  size      // taille de la police de caractères du sous en-tête
   )

Paramètres

size

[in]  Taille de la police de caractères du sous en-tête

 