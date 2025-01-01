DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos científicosCGraphicBackgroundSubSize 

BackgroundSubSize (método Get)

Devuelve el tamaño de la fuente para el subtítulo.

int BackgroundSubSize()

BackgroundSubSize (método Get)

Establece el tamaño del subtítulo.

void  BackgroundSubSize(
   const int  size      // tamaño de la fuente para el subtítulo
   )

Parámetros

size

[in]  Tamaño de la fuente para el subtítulo

 