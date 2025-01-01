DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCGraphicBackgroundSubSize 

BackgroundSubSize (Get method)

Returns the sub-header font size

int BackgroundSubSize()

BackgroundSubSize (Get method)

Sets the sub-header size

void  BackgroundSubSize(
   const int  size      // sub-header font size
   )

Parameters

size

[in]  Sub-header font size

 