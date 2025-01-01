文档部分
BackgroundSubColor（获得方法）

返回副标题颜色。

color  BackgroundSubColor()

BackgroundSubColor（设置方法）

设置副标题颜色。

void  BackgroundSubColor(
   const color  clr      // 副标题颜色
   )

参数

clr

[in]  副标题颜色。