MQL5 Reference Standard Library Scientific Charts CGraphic BackgroundSubColor 

BackgroundSubColor (Get method)

Returns the sub-header color.

color  BackgroundSubColor()

BackgroundSubColor (Set method)

Sets the sub-header color.

void  BackgroundSubColor(
   const color  clr      // sub-header color
   )

Parameters

clr

[in]  Sub-header color.