Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos científicosCGraphicBackgroundSubColor 

BackgroundSubColor (método Get)

Retorna cor de legenda.

color  BackgroundSubColor()

BackgroundSubColor (método Set)

Define a cor de legenda.

void  BackgroundSubColor(
   const color  clr      // cor de legenda
   )

Parâmetros

clr

[in]  Cor de legenda.