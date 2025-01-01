ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCGraphicBackgroundSubColor 

BackgroundSubColor （Getメソッド）

サブヘッダーの色を返します。

color  BackgroundSubColor()

BackgroundSubColor （Setメソッド）

サブヘッダーの色を設定します。

void  BackgroundSubColor(
  const color  clr      // サブヘッダーの色
  )

パラメータ

clr

[in]  サブヘッダーの色。.