BackgroundSubColor (método Get)

Devuelve el color del subtítulo.

color  BackgroundSubColor()

BackgroundSubColor (método Set)

Establece el color del subtítulo.

void  BackgroundSubColor(
   const color  clr      // color del subtítulo
   )

Parámetros

clr

[in]  Color del subtítulo.