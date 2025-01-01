DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici ScientificiCGraphicBackgroundSubColor 

BackgroundSubColor (Metodo Get)

Restituisce il colore del sub-header.

color  BackgroundSubColor()

BackgroundSubColor (Metodo Set)

Imposta il colore del sub-header.

void  BackgroundSubColor(
   const color  clr      // colore del sub-header
   )

Parametri

clr

[in]  Colore Sub-header.