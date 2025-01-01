DocumentationSections
BackgroundSubColor (méthode Get)

Retourne la couleur du sous en-tête.

color  BackgroundSubColor()

BackgroundSubColor (méthode Set)

Définit la couleur du sous en-tête.

void  BackgroundSubColor(
   const color  clr      // couleur du sous en-tête
   )

Paramètres

clr

[in]  Couleur du sous en-tête.