BackgroundSubColor (Get method)

하위 제목 색상 반환.

color  BackgroundSubColor()

BackgroundSubColor (Set method)

하위 제목 색상 설정.

void  BackgroundSubColor(
   const color  clr      // 하위 제목 색상
  \)

매개변수

clr

[in]  하위 제목 색상.