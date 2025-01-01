ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCGraphicBackgroundSub 

BackgroundSub （Getメソッド）

サブヘッダーを返します。

string  BackgroundSub()

戻り値

サブヘッダーのテキスト。

BackgroundSub （Setメソッド）

サブヘッダーのテキストを設定します。

void  BackgroundSub （Setメソッド）(
  const string  sub      // サブヘッダーテキスト
  )

パラメータ

sub

[in]  サブヘッダーテキスト。