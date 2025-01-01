DokumentationKategorien
BackgroundSub (Get-Methode)

Liefert der Text der Zwischenüberschrift.

string  BackgroundSub()

Rückgabewert

Text der Zwischenüberschrift.

BackgroundSub (Set-Methode)

Setzt den Text der Zwischenüberschrift.

void  BackgroundSub (Set-Methode)(
   const string  sub      // Text der Zwischenüberschrift 
   )

Parameter

sub

[in]  Text der Zwischenüberschrift.