Referência MQL5 CGraphic BackgroundSub 

BackgroundSub (método Get)

Retorna o texto da legenda.

string  BackgroundSub()

Valor de retorno

Texto da legenda.

BackgroundSub (método Set)

Define o texto da legenda.

void  BackgroundSub (método Set)(
   const string  sub      // texto da legenda
   )

Parâmetros

sub

[in]  Texto da legenda.