DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCGraphicBackgroundSub 

BackgroundSub (Get method)

Returns the sub-header.

string  BackgroundSub()

Return Value

Sub-header text.

BackgroundSub (Set method)

Sets the sub-header text.

void  BackgroundSub (Set method)(
   const string  sub      // sub-header text
   )

Parameters

sub

[in]  Sub-header text.