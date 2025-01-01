DocumentaciónSecciones
BackgroundSub (método Get)

Devuelve el texto del subtítulo.

string  BackgroundSub()

Valor devuelto

Texto del subtítulo.

BackgroundSub (método Set)

Establece el texto del subtítulo.

void  BackgroundSub (método Set)(
   const string  sub      // Texto del subtítulo
   )

Parámetros

sub

[in]  Texto del subtítulo.