MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCGraphicBackgroundSub 

BackgroundSub (Get method)

하위 제목 반환.

string  BackgroundSub()

값 반환

하위 제목 텍스트.

BackgroundSub (Set method)

하위 제목 텍스트 설정.

void  BackgroundSub (Set method)(
   const string  sub      // 하위 제목 텍스트
  \)

매개변수

sub

[in]  하위 제목 텍스트.