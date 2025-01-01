文档部分
BackgroundSub（获得方法）

返回副标题。

string  BackgroundSub()

返回值

副标题文本。

BackgroundSub（设置方法）

设置副标题文本。

void  BackgroundSub (Set method)(
   const string  sub      // 副标题文本
   )

参数

sub

[in] 副标题文本。