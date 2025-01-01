DocumentazioneSezioni
BackgroundSub (Metodo Get)

Restituisce il sub-header.

string  BackgroundSub()

Valore di ritorno

Testo del Sub-header.

BackgroundSub (Metodo Set)

Imposta il testo del sub-header.

void  BackgroundSub (Set method)(
   const string  sub      // testo sub-header
   )

Parametri

sub

[in]  Testo Sub-header.