Référence MQL5 Bibliothèque Standard Graphiques Scientifiques CGraphic BackgroundSub 

BackgroundSub (méthode Get)

Retourne le texte du sous en-tête.

string  BackgroundSub()

Valeur de Retour

Le texte du sous en-tête.

BackgroundSub (méthode Set)

Définit le texte du sous en-tête.

void  BackgroundSub (string sub)(
   const string  sub      // texte du sous en-tête
   )

Paramètres

sub

[in]  Le texte du sous en-tête.