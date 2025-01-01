문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCGraphicBackgroundMainSize 

BackgroundMainSize (Get method)

헤더 크기 반환.

int  BackgroundMainSize()

값 반환

헤더 글꼴 크기.

BackgroundMainSize (Set method)

헤더 크기 설정.

void  BackgroundMainSize(
   const int  size     // 헤더 크기
  \)

매개변수

Size

[in]  헤더 글꼴 크기.