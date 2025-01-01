DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCGraphicBackgroundMainSize 

BackgroundMainSize (Get method)

Returns the header size.

int  BackgroundMainSize()

Return Value

Header font size.

BackgroundMainSize (Set method)

Sets the header size.

void  BackgroundMainSize(
   const int  size     // header size
   )

Parameters

size

[in]  Header font size.