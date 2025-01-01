文档部分
BackgroundMainSize（获得方法）

返回标题大小。

int  BackgroundMainSize()

返回值

标题字体大小。

BackgroundMainSize（设置方法）

设置标题大小。

void  BackgroundMainSize(
   const int  size     // 标题大小
   )

参数

size

[in]  标题字体大小。