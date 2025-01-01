DocumentazioneSezioni
BackgroundMainSize (Metodo Get)

Restituisce la grandezza dell' intestazione.

int  BackgroundMainSize()

Valore di ritorno

Dimensione del carattere dell header.

BackgroundMainSize (Metodo Set)

Imposta la dimensione dell' intestazione.

void  BackgroundMainSize(
   const int  size     // grandezza header
   )

Parametri

size

[in]  Grandezza del font dell header.