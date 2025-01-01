DocumentaciónSecciones
BackgroundMainSize (método Get)

Devuelve el tamaño del encabezamiento.

int  BackgroundMainSize()

Valor devuelto

Tamaño de la fuente del encabezamiento.

BackgroundMainSize (método Set)

Establece el tamaño del encabezamiento.

void  BackgroundMainSize(
   const int  size     // tamaño del encabezamiento
   )

Parámetros

size

[in]  Tamaño de la fuente del encabezamiento.