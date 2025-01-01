DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekWissenschaftliche GrafikenCGraphicBackgroundMainSize 

BackgroundMainSize (Get-Methode)

Liefert die Größe der Überschrift.

int  BackgroundMainSize()

Rückgabewert

Schriftgröße der Überschrift.

BackgroundMainSize (Set-Methode)

Setzt die Größe der Überschrift.

void  BackgroundMainSize(
   const int  size     // Größe der Überschrift
   )

Parameter

size

[in]  Schriftgröße der Überschrift.