ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCGraphicBackgroundMainSize 

BackgroundMainSize （Getメソッド）

ヘッダーのサイズを返します。

int  BackgroundMainSize()

戻り値

ヘッダーフォントサイズ。

BackgroundMainSize （Setメソッド）

ヘッダーのサイズを設定します。

void  BackgroundMainSize(
  const int  size    // ヘッダーサイズ
  )

パラメータ

size

[in]  ヘッダーフォントサイズ。