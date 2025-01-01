DocumentationSections
BackgroundMainSize (méthode Get)

Retourne la taille de la police de caractères de l'en-tête.

int  BackgroundMainSize()

Valeur de Retour

La taille de la police de caractères de l'en-tête.

BackgroundMainSize (méthode Set)

Définit la taille de la police de caractères de l'en-tête.

void  BackgroundMainSize(
   const int  size     // taille de l'en-tête
   )

Paramètres

size

[in]  La taille de la police de caractères de l'en-tête.