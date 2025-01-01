DocumentationSections
BackgroundColor (méthode Get)

Retourne la couleur d'arrière plan.

color  BackgroundColor()

 

BackgroundColor (méthode Set)

Définit la couleur d'arrière plan.

void  BackgroundColor(
   const color  clr      // couleur d'arrière plan
   )

Paramètres

clr

[in]  Couleur d'arrière plan.