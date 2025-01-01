DokumentationKategorien
BackgroundColor (Get-Methode)

Liefert die Hintergrundfarbe.

color  BackgroundColor()

 

BackgroundColor (Set-Methode)

Setzt die Hintergrundfarbe.

void  BackgroundColor(
   const color  clr      // Hintergrundfarbe
   )

Parameter

clr

[in]  Hintergrundfarbe.