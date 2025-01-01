DocumentaçãoSeções
BackgroundColor (método Get)

Retorna a cor de fundo.

color  BackgroundColor()

 

BackgroundColor (método Set)

Define a cor de fundo.

void  BackgroundColor(
   const color  clr      // cor de fundo
   )

Parâmetros

clr

[in]  Cor de fundo.